Brokers Set Expectations for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.69. The consensus estimate for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.62 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.01 EPS.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.37.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

JBHT stock opened at $208.49 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $163.66 and a 1 year high of $209.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,944,626,000 after acquiring an additional 64,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,160,000 after purchasing an additional 429,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,371,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $610,412,000 after purchasing an additional 64,295 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,662,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,953,000 after buying an additional 570,831 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after buying an additional 1,728,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,855 shares of company stock worth $2,317,087 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

