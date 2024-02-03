Brokers Set Expectations for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2024

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHTFree Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.69. The consensus estimate for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.62 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.01 EPS.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

JBHT stock opened at $208.49 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $163.66 and a 1 year high of $209.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,944,626,000 after acquiring an additional 64,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,160,000 after purchasing an additional 429,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,371,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $610,412,000 after purchasing an additional 64,295 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,662,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,953,000 after buying an additional 570,831 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after buying an additional 1,728,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,855 shares of company stock worth $2,317,087 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.