Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives $97.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BC. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of BC stock opened at $85.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $99.68.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.21). Brunswick had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 14,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

