Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.64.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CABA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

In other Cabaletta Bio news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $215,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $391,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter.

Cabaletta Bio Price Performance

Shares of Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $943.99 million, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 2.48. Cabaletta Bio has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $24.62.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

