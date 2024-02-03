Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,543 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,839 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.11% of Canadian Solar worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,391 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 30,094 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,999 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 24.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSIQ. UBS Group decreased their price target on Canadian Solar from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Canadian Solar from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Canadian Solar Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.38.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.50). Canadian Solar had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.