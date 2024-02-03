Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,009 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.09% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $30.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.92. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $30.44.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

