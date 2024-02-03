Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Shares Gap Down to $109.19

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $109.19, but opened at $104.00. Cardinal Health shares last traded at $104.76, with a volume of 958,154 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.15.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 1.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 327.87%.

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

