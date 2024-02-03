Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TAST. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.55 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.55 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.87.

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.94 million, a PE ratio of 157.17 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $7.00. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $9.54.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $475.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.38 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, VP Ahmad Filsoof sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $163,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,145.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 462.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,207,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,485 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 137,213 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,576,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at about $6,506,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 44.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 859,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after buying an additional 265,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

