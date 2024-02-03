CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in CDW were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDW. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 61.1% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $232.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $160.66 and a 1-year high of $233.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.38.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. Equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

