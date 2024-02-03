Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 10,037 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Rambus by 205.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 307,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after acquiring an additional 206,720 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the third quarter valued at about $4,012,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 15.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.
In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $1,121,580.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,319 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,015.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $1,121,580.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,319 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,015.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $574,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,541.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,431 shares of company stock worth $2,408,406 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of RMBS opened at $68.85 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.60 and a 52-week high of $76.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.22.
Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.
