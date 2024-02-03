Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 2,330 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 61,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $4,743,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 98,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $51.23 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

