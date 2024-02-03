Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 277 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in MSCI by 312.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after acquiring an additional 646,050 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MSCI by 254.1% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,973,000 after acquiring an additional 337,028 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 32.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,432,000 after purchasing an additional 311,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 59.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,008,000 after purchasing an additional 284,513 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Edward Jones started coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $584.21.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $593.06 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.55 and a 1-year high of $617.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $547.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $530.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 103.00% and a net margin of 45.42%. The business had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s payout ratio is 38.33%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

