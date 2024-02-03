Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in shares of Dover by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Dover by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 8.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV stock opened at $158.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.19. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.91.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

