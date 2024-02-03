Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 14,572 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 431.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $143.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.34.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.