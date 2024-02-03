Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,528 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 110.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2,761.9% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 538,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,882,000 after purchasing an additional 519,238 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.8% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4,446.0% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 209,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,776,000 after purchasing an additional 204,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $103.46 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.53 and a fifty-two week high of $111.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 327.87%.

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.15.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

