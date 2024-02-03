Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 73.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 41.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Voya Financial by 18.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $71.70 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.79 and a 1 year high of $78.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.40 and its 200-day moving average is $70.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VOYA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

