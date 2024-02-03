Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 150.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,265,928,000 after purchasing an additional 575,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $754,405,000 after purchasing an additional 853,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $114.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.92 and a 200-day moving average of $156.10. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $293.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALB. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $308.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.16.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

