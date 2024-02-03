Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,163 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 16.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $231.31 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.71 and a 1 year high of $231.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

In related news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $925,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,284.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $925,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,284.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,605.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

