Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.13 Million in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.05% of MYR Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 41,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 33,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 42.4% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 31,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 163,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,992,000 after buying an additional 13,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MYRG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MYR Group in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MYR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MYR Group from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.25.

MYR Group Stock Performance

Shares of MYRG opened at $151.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.43 and a 1 year high of $156.63.

MYR Group Profile

(Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.