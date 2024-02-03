Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 60.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,090 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 18,317 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $421,378,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $151,538,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 304.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $674,329,000 after purchasing an additional 992,049 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 287.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 846,632 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,362,000 after purchasing an additional 628,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 975,621 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,932,000 after purchasing an additional 493,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $120.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.93. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $139.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.92, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $45,538.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,825,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $45,538.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,825,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,117 shares of company stock worth $7,284,034 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

