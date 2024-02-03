Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Corning during the third quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 173.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.39.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

