Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,969 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 34.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.9% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $4,669,990.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,736,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,117,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $4,669,990.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,736,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,117,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total value of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,642,276.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,121,999. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLH. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.30.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $172.87 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $125.57 and a one year high of $179.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.41 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

