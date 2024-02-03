Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 14,300 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,164,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,528,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,617,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,099 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,416,000 after purchasing an additional 929,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 461.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,514,000 after purchasing an additional 801,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.75.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $167.00 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.13 and a fifty-two week high of $169.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,900,235.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

