Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,441,000 after buying an additional 1,288,574 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 644.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,280,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,522,000 after buying an additional 1,108,776 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $219,236,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3,836.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 806,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $162,243,000 after buying an additional 786,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,703,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,065,841,000 after buying an additional 743,824 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LH. Barclays began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH opened at $221.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $234.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Stories

