Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 136 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 325.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 169.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 60.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 196.3% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (down from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE NOC opened at $446.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $496.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $466.97 and a 200-day moving average of $455.60. The company has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.49%.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

