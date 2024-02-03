Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,878 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 379.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after buying an additional 482,230 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4,603.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 461,808 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,007,000 after buying an additional 197,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth $47,855,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,881 shares of company stock worth $23,441,196. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $579.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $339.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.75. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $606.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.88.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

