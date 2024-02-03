Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 410 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $101.97 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.27 and a 52 week high of $113.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust



Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

