Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 414 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 289.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 12,234 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $19,113,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,113,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,376.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,746 shares of company stock worth $12,672,194 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Atkore in a research note on Friday.

Atkore Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $148.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.14 and a 12-month high of $165.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.65.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.05 million. Atkore had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Atkore’s payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Stories

