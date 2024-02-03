Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Takes $821,000 Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in GMS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in GMS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in GMS by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in GMS by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in GMS by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.88.

GMS Stock Performance

NYSE:GMS opened at $86.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.54. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.93 and a 1 year high of $87.39.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $608,136.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,479.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GMS news, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $608,136.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,479.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $165,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,396. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

