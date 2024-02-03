Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Stock Position Boosted by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 167.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,758 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after buying an additional 112,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHK. StockNews.com lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $76.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.45 and its 200-day moving average is $82.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08, a PEG ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.50. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $91.00.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

