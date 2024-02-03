Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives $2,297.81 Consensus PT from Analysts

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,301.89.

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,280.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $2,246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of CMG opened at $2,482.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,289.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,064.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,470.05 and a 1-year high of $2,492.95.

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,169.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,169.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,246 shares of company stock worth $9,817,747. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 150,224.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 339,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $726,690,000 after acquiring an additional 339,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $450,560,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 220,249.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 301,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,903,850,000 after buying an additional 301,742 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $248,604,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $521,332,000 after buying an additional 149,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

