Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives $2,297.81 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,301.89.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $2,246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,175.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,246 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,747 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,389,714,000 after acquiring an additional 54,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,321,298,000 after acquiring an additional 42,257 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,038,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,222,169,000 after acquiring an additional 52,163 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $963,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 509,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $934,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,482.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,289.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,064.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,470.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,492.95. The firm has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

