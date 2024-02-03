Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) CFO Michael H. Lou Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $462,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,225,867.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chord Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD opened at $151.50 on Friday. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $117.05 and a twelve month high of $175.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.18). Chord Energy had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 18.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after buying an additional 19,298 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Chord Energy by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Chord Energy by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chord Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,280,000 after purchasing an additional 49,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Chord Energy by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 58,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,861 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Chord Energy from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Chord Energy from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.10.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

