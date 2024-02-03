Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) CFO Michael H. Lou Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $462,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,225,867.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Chord Energy Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ CHRD opened at $151.50 on Friday. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $117.05 and a twelve month high of $175.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.07.
Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.18). Chord Energy had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 18.26 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Chord Energy from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Chord Energy from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.10.
Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
