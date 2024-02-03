Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Cut to C$11.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$11.75 to C$11.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.82% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$13.75 in a report on Monday, January 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Cineplex from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cineplex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.96.

Shares of Cineplex stock opened at C$8.22 on Thursday. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of C$7.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.26. The firm has a market cap of C$520.98 million, a PE ratio of 3.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$463.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$471.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post 0.6300227 earnings per share for the current year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

