Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 2,100 ($26.70) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,270 ($16.15) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($21.99) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,567.50 ($19.93).

Antofagasta Trading Down 0.9 %

Insider Activity at Antofagasta

LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,734 ($22.04) on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 1,280 ($16.27) and a one year high of GBX 1,769 ($22.49). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,605.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,496.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,354.69, a PEG ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, insider Ramon Jara sold 5,260 shares of Antofagasta stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,702 ($21.64), for a total transaction of £89,525.20 ($113,812.87). Company insiders own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

