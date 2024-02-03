Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BARC. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.05) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 247.60 ($3.15).

Barclays Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Barclays

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 150.72 ($1.92) on Wednesday. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 128.12 ($1.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 198.86 ($2.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 442.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 146.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 148.01.

In other news, insider Anna Cross sold 74,044 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.82), for a total value of £105,882.92 ($134,608.34). In other Barclays news, insider Nigel Higgins purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of £278,000 ($353,419.78). Also, insider Anna Cross sold 74,044 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.82), for a total value of £105,882.92 ($134,608.34). Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

