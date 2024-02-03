Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CLVT

Clarivate Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Clarivate had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $647.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarivate

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Clarivate by 201.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Clarivate by 40.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clarivate by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.