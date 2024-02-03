Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 665 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,832,000 after buying an additional 2,032,695 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,721,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,526,000 after purchasing an additional 505,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,424,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,221 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 24,637,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,212,000 after purchasing an additional 120,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $406,195,000. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $21.88 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average is $19.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.263 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

