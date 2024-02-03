Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $1,064,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $3,109,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 370.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 113,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 89,390 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 132,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 70,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $52,586,000. 29.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Owl Capital

In other Blue Owl Capital news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $71,145,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $429.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.41 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on OWL. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer cut Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

