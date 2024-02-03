Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,295 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 19.7% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,176,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,457,000 after purchasing an additional 193,627 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3,021.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 948,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,850,000 after buying an additional 918,062 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,238,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.
F.N.B. Trading Up 0.5 %
FNB opened at $13.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.11. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.84 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About F.N.B.
F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.
