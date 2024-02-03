Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,295 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 19.7% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,176,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,457,000 after purchasing an additional 193,627 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3,021.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 948,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,850,000 after buying an additional 918,062 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,238,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

F.N.B. Trading Up 0.5 %

FNB opened at $13.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.11. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.84 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About F.N.B.

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.