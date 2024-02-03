Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Permian Resources by 50.0% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $97,072,078.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,331,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Permian Resources news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $97,072,078.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,331,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $122,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,916,483 shares of company stock valued at $102,558,856. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PR opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Permian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 4.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.33.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $758.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

