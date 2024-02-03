Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth $1,059,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Vertiv by 11.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 374,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 39,420 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,208,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VRT opened at $61.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.14. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $62.26. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.08%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

