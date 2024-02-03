Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,095 Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,909,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,778,000 after purchasing an additional 343,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,799,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,839,000 after acquiring an additional 365,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,262,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,882,000 after acquiring an additional 93,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,452,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,566,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,574,000 after purchasing an additional 106,255 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COLD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Insider Activity

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $256,802.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $256,802.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $170,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,616 shares in the company, valued at $130,909.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of COLD stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -70.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -220.00%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

