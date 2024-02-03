Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 200 Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,533,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,014,470,000 after purchasing an additional 98,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,085,000 after purchasing an additional 180,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,594,000 after purchasing an additional 19,207 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 746,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,862 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,849,000 after purchasing an additional 75,520 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $131.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.81 and a 200-day moving average of $149.88. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $105.28 and a one year high of $201.00. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.26. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The firm had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $65,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,197.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

