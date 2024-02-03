Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,370 Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 43.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Mattel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mattel by 50.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Mattel by 454.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 25,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mattel by 2.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAT shares. StockNews.com cut Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Capital cut Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mattel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.30.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.98. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $22.64.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

