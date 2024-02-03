Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 901 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYF opened at $59.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $62.37.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

