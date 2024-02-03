Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATI. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in ATI by 148.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in ATI during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ATI in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in ATI by 65.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI during the second quarter worth about $77,000.

Get ATI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATI shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Insider Activity at ATI

In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $77,034.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,858,313. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATI Stock Up 1.6 %

ATI stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.18. ATI Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $47.92.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About ATI

(Free Report)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.