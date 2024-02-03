Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 1,724.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $143,346.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,995.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $143,346.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,995.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 4,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $196,488.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,760,005.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,105 in the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zillow Group

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $57.65 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.