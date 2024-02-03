Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 137.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CDW by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after buying an additional 1,383,869 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,752,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CDW by 31.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,948,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $357,504,000 after buying an additional 464,545 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in CDW by 47.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,274,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,873,000 after purchasing an additional 412,961 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,222,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $232.66 on Friday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.66 and a fifty-two week high of $233.46. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.35.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 30.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on CDW

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.