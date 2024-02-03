Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 79.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 298,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,879 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,232,000 after purchasing an additional 511,600 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000.

Shares of VIOO opened at $95.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.56. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $80.90 and a twelve month high of $101.17.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

