Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 21,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $12.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $259.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.43. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $62.06.

Insider Activity at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.23% and a negative net margin of 168.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.27) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 7,230 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $69,624.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, Director Terry Vance sold 15,295 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $139,490.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 7,230 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $69,624.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,769,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,596 shares of company stock valued at $257,949. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENTA shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

